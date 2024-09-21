Khabib Nurmagomedov shares shocking prediction for potential Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira rematch

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his thoughts on a possible Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira rematch in a recently resurfaced clip.

As we know, Islam Makhachev dropped and submitted Charles Oliveira in their first meeting. In doing so, he became the new UFC lightweight champion – a title he still holds to this day. After a big rebound win for Oliveira, the two were scheduled to fight in a rematch, only for ‘Do Bronx’ to pull out due to injury.

Still, many have often wondered how a rematch would go. If Oliveira can defeat Michael Chandler in their rematch later this year, there’s a good chance he could wind up back in the octagon opposite Makhachev in the future.

In the aforementioned interview, though, Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear that it wouldn’t be a walk in the park for his close friend and training partner.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s view on Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2

“Will the rematch be more difficult than the first fight? Yes, it’s more difficult. For Islam, there will be more risk. Oliveira has nothing to lose, he has already lost. If in the first fight he had any concerns and so on, now he doesn’t. I don’t think it will be an easy fight for both of them. For Islam, the second fight will be harder than the first. This is my purely personal opinion.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

The idea of these two warriors running it back is certainly fascinating. After all, Charles Oliveira is one of the most popular fighters in UFC history, and Makhachev is one of the most dominant.

With that being said, there are obstacles in the way for both men. While Oliveira has Chandler to think about, Makhachev appears to be on the verge of tackling Arman Tsarukyan for the second time in another rematch.

One thing we can say for sure is that the lightweight division is just as exciting as it’s ever been, and that bodes well for the future of the promotion.