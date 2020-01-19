Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz React To Conor McGregor’s Comeback

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov responded — indirectly — to Conor McGregor’s comeback victory.

McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the UFC 246 headliner on Saturday night. Afterwards, UFC president Dana White claimed that a rematch with Nurmagomedov was what made the most sense for the Irishman.

“The Eagle” undoubtedly kept a close eye on the contest and reacted on social media on Sunday with a cryptic message:

“History will justify us,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz had a more direct message for McGregor. The former two-weight champion responded to questions about hacked tweets from UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earlier in the night.

McGregor suspected that it was Abdelaziz who is known to have control of the Twitter accounts of his clients as he proceeded to call the manager a weasel.

Abdelaziz hit back with a warning:

“Keep my name out of your mouth boy before you get humbled again 🦅🦅🦅🦅”

Whatever happens, it does look like Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II is something we can look forward to this year.

That is, if Nurmagomedov is able to defend his title against Tony Ferguson who he meets at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

What do you think of Nurmagomedov’s response?