Dana White: McGregor vs. Khabib II Is The Fight To Make Next

UFC president Dana White believes a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov is what makes sense for Conor McGregor next.

McGregor returned to the win column with a quick first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night. The attention quickly turned to who his next fight would be against.

The Irishman certainly has options — Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman are just some of them. However, White feels a rematch with lightweight champion Nurmagomedov should be next.

“The Khabib fight is what makes sense,” White told reporters after UFC 246. “It will be the biggest fight in MMA history, it will break all records and it will be insane.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s first fight had a heated buildup with a lot of bad blood. That is why White is not a fan of having a potential sequel take place in Russia. However, it’s a fight that he feels can be done just about anywhere:

“Definitely not in Moscow,” he added. “That’s one of those fights, you could do that anywhere. Anywhere and it will be massive. We’ll see.

“… Stadium show, MSG, Vegas, Dallas, Texas stadium. You can do that anywhere. We’ll figure out where we think is the best spot for him.”

What do you think? Do you want to see the rematch after McGregor’s performance against Cerrone?