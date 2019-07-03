Khabib Issues Warning To Conor McGregor Ahead Of UFC 242

Spread the word!













If Conor McGregor does decide to show up at UFC 242 in September, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a warning for the Irishman.

Recently, UFC President Dana White was asked whether or not he thinks “The Notorious” would show up to crash the pay-per-view (PPV), where Khabib faces Dustin Poirier to unify their 155-pound titles. White said it’s always possible, but he hasn’t heard anything from McGregor on the matter.

Should McGregor show up and raise hell the way most think he would, Khabib tells Russia’s Rossiya-24 television channel things might get rough for the Irishman (via TASS):

“It will be more difficult to leave Abu Dhabi than New York,” Nurmagomedov said. “If he plans to come, he should sit and watch the fights because it will be impossible to pull any of his underhanded tricks there.”

It should be noted that White himself said he didn’t think McGregor showing up in Abu Dhabi would cause too much of a problem. White believes fans in the region love Conor McGregor. Regardless, Khabib welcomes McGregor to Abu Dhabi should he decide to make the trip, but warns that any of his shenanigans won’t be received kindly in the country:

“Abu Dhabi is no place for show-offs. Let him come if he plans to come, but his shenanigans won’t work there,” Nurmagomedov said.

