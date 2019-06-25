Dana White Says Conor McGregor ‘Could’ Show Up In Abu Dhabi For UFC 242

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will meet in a lightweight title unification clash in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. And don’t be surprised if Conor McGregor shows up for the event.

UFC 242 takes place September 7 with an undisputed lightweight champion being crowned in the headliner. The major question heading into the event, though, is who the winner will face next. Ideally, the next challenger is former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who is on a 12-fight winning streak.

However, money talks and if Nurmagomedov wins, a lucrative rematch with McGregor is always a possibility. That remains the goal for the Irishman as well according to UFC president Dana White:

“Nothing has changed with Conor McGregor since the last time I talked to you,” Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “He wants the rematch. Again, we’ll see how this thing plays out September.”

One way to build a rematch up even more is if McGregor were to show up in Abu Dhabi and face off with Nurmagomedov. White didn’t confirm that would happen, but did not rule it out either:

“Yeah, he could [show up in Abu Dhabi],” White added. “He could, possibly. He hasn’t said, I’m not [breaking any news] but he could probably show up to that fight but I don’t know if he will. He hasn’t said anything to me.“

No Concerns About McGregor Showing Up In Abu Dhabi

There are risks with McGregor showing up in Abu Dhabi, however. After all, he did cross the line at times with his trash talk of Nurmagomedov leading up to their first fight, particularly mocking Nurmagomedov’s religion.

However, White doesn’t envisage any problems for the former champion:

“I don’t think that’s going to be a problem,” White explained. “I honestly believe in that region, they like Conor McGregor too. I know that they take things a little serious when stuff is said but Khabib won the fight and I think that it’s all just trash talk.

“Obviously, Khabib and Conor, there’s no love lost. Those guys do not like each other but it’s part of the business. Culturally, I don’t think so. I would have no problem with Conor showing up there.“