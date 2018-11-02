Khabib Gives Conor McGregor Credit For One Thing

Khabib Nurmagomedov obviously has a long-standing rivalry with Conor McGregor. It began when McGregor assaulted Khabib (and others) before UFC 223 in Brooklyn this April. It came to a head when “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the main event of last month’s UFC 229. That’s why it’s a surprise that Khabib gives McGregor credit for one certain thing.

But bad blood remains. The two archrivals will face sanctions for their post-fight brawl at UFC 229 at December’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing. The champion claimed it’s a meeting he won’t be attending. That’s a bold claim considering the commission is withholding $1 million of Nurmagomedov’s $2 million total purse from UFC 229.

So while controversy still surrounds the fight’s ending, no one can deny the remarkable success it brought. UFC 229 set the record for pay-per-view buys with a reported figure just under 2.4 million. Despite the personal nature of their beef, Khabib knows how important McGregor was to his own shared success. He recently told RT Sport (via BJPenn.com) that McGregor deserves credit for making him a bigger star.

But he also threw a bit of shade at the former champion by saying his star may not be shining as bright after the fight:

“You know, you should give credit to Conor. He is very popular. Was I as popular before the fight? I don’t think so. But if you compare us as athletes, I proved that I am better. But as a star he is much brighter than me. I don’t know how much now, but before the fight, definitely.”

Khabib has a great point there. McGregor immediately asked for a rematch with Khabib after his latest loss. The champ and the UFC appear to be going in a different direction for now. McGregor says he’s fine with that and is willing to face the next in line. He plans to address the NSAC matter and make a return.

“The Eagle” may not be, however. If Khabib chooses not to attend the NSAC hearing, he could be banned from fighting in Las Vegas for his career. That may not affect all that much overall, but it would put some damper on his rumored boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

That’s how much McGregor boosted his star power before, during, and after UFC 229. Khabib knows it. His manager wants him to make at least $50 million for his next fight. A ton of that request is because of McGregor.

For that reason, Khabib has acknowledged McGregor’s role in his success. If they ever square off again will remain to be seen.