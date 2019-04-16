Khabib Favored Big Over Dustin Poirier In Early Odds

Dustin Poirier won the biggest fight of his career when he beat Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title in the main event of last weekend’s UFC 236. For his reward, he gets to potentially unify the titles with undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White confirmed Poirier as the next opponent for Khabib following UFC 236. While that’s not set in stone, betting sites are speculating on the fight nonetheless.

According to online betting outlet BetOnline.AG (via MMA Mania), Khabib opened as a -265 favorite to +225 underdog Poirier. That means you would have to bet 265 dollars to win 100 dollars on Khabib. A 100 dollar bet on Poirier would net you 225 dollars if he won.

Poirier has one of the most impressive win streaks in mixed martial arts right now. He has beaten Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis in four straight bouts to become interim champion. However, Khabib’s entire career has been a winning streak. ‘The Eagle’ sits at an undefeated 27-0 in MMA and is regarded as the most peerless grappler in the UFC right now.

For those reasons, it’s no surprise that he’s significantly favored over ‘The Diamond.’ Khabib has been rumored to make his return in Abu Dhabi this September. He’ll be free of his UFC 229 suspension by then.

It’s not guaranteed that he’ll face Poirier, however. Conor McGregor could always swoop in. But for now, this is the fight that will be next. Who are you picking to emerge victorious if and when it happens?

Are you confident enough to place a wager?