Khabib’s Father Says He’ll Punish Him “Tougher” Than UFC For Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov acted very out of character after UFC 229 last weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

The UFC lightweight champion successfully defended his title against the returning Conor McGregor. He submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via neck crank. After the win, Nurmagomedov jumped the cage and attacked Dillon Danis, who was antagonizing the Russian at cageside.

A huge brawl broke out between both teams, inside and outside of the Octagon. Luckily, event security was able to get the matter under control after a few minutes. Nurmagomedov will definitely have repercussions to deal with for his actions. Punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and UFC are pending.

However, those may pale in comparison to what Nurmagomedov’s father has planned for his son. Khabib’s father said as much during a recent interview with Russian site tass.ru (via Bloody Elbow):

“I will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC’s. I warned him. For me, discipline comes first. You do whatever you want in the Octagon, [but] outside — this is the border of civilians, where there are children, women, strangers.”

No information is currently available as to the punishment Khabib could be facing. Due to the brawl, the Russian’s paycheck is being withheld for now. The NSAC will investigate the chaotic scene. After that is over, they will decide whether or not to release Khabib’s fight purse.

Khabib’s father believes his son will stay in the United States until the investigation concludes: