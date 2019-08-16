Khabib Calls For Conor McGregor’s Arrest After Bar Assault Footage Surfaces

Spread the word!













Everyone is talking about Conor McGregor’s recent bar incident after footage of the events leaked online yesterday (Thurs. August 15, 2019).

McGregor apparently got into a dispute with an elderly man in an Irish pub back in April. The man allegedly refused to share a drink of McGregor’s Irish Proper 12 whiskey. McGregor responded by punching the man in the face before quickly being escorted out of the facility.

TMZ caught up with McGregor rival and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to get his reaction to the news. Khabib said he believes McGregor, who was not arrested after the incident, needs to be held accountable by the Irish government.

“You guys caught this today?,” Khabib asked. “Because, like crazy, like, all media stay quiet, nobody post about this. I can’t imagine if I punch this guy how many media going to post and talk about this bad about me. This is really really bad thing. Even if old guy, like this guy on video, even if this guy punch your face 10 times, you can’t punch this guy face. You can’t. This is, like, impossible, we have to respect old people. I no understand.

“One friend send me message. He said, ‘Hey, you remember when he tried to give you his whiskey, like, alcohol, and you don’t take this. But why he don’t punch you? Now he go crazy with old people?’ I don’t understand this. I think these people have to go jail. Have to go jail. I think – this happened in Ireland? What happened about Ireland government?

“Hey, we guys from Russia, everyone have problem with visa. We guys have problem but why, like, these bullshit guy don’t have problem with visa in USA? How come USA can give him visa or something like this, respect, or job, or something like this. Like these people have to go jail. I told you guys, this guy has no class, no respect, this is very bad for sport. Some things he do good for sport, but right now he’s without his mind, he lose his mind. It’s crazy.

“Government have to smash him, this is my opinion, because I’m really really mad about this video. I don’t understand how you can punch old man, how you can punch him? Even if he punch your face 10 time, 20 time, hey this is big disrespect. Not only for this old guy, this is big disrespectful for all people.”

When asked if he has anything to say to McGregor, Khabib refused. However, “The Eagle” did have a message for the Irish government, saying, “send him location.”

“I don’t want to say nothing to him, I just want to say, Ireland government, where are you guys?,” Khabib asked. “Send him location, and that’s it.”

Khabib was pressed with the question of whether or not McGregor should be jailed for his actions, to which the Russian responded, “100 percent.”

“100 percent [Irish government should arrest Conor],” Khabib said. “Okay, today he punches old guy. What’s going to happen tomorrow? Nobody know this.”

