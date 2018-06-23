Kevin Lee Wants Title Fight Against GSP At New Weight Class

Kevin Lee believes that a fight against GSP at a new weight class makes sense.

It should be noted that the UFC only has eight weight class that range from flyweight up to heavyweight.

Lee is not the only fighter who believes that the promotion needs to add more weight divisions as various fighters under contract with the UFC has voiced this opinion.

Also, longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has campaigned for this as well. The problem is that UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that the new divisions would see more fighters cutting big amounts of weight to get an advantage.

As seen in the main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza.

Lee missed weight in his first attempt for his scheduled bout at UFC Atlantic City. Lee weighed in at 157 pounds with only three minutes to spare in the two-hour window. This marked the first time that he had missed weight.

During a recent Q&A session for this weekend’s UFC Singapore event, Lee expressed (transcript courtesy of The Straits Times) interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre at 165lbs for the inaugural title.

“I think me and Georges for the 165lb title is the one that makes the most sense. You do Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning lightweight champion, in October, you do me and Georges in November, at Madison Square Garden. And maybe you do Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington to figure out the 170lbs division.”