Daniel Dubois slams table in frustration, Anthony Joshua face off at press conference: ‘Move on’

Ahead of his undisputed IBF heavyweight title defense against former world champion, Anthony Joshua this weekend in London, Daniel Dubois let his emotions get the better of him during a pre-fight press conference this week, slamming a table with a clenched fist before a toned face-off.

Dubois, who won the interim IBF heavyweight crown back in June with an eighth round knockout win over Filip Hrgovic in Riyadh, saw his interim status upgraded to undisputed upon the vacating of Ukrainian star and common-foe, Oleksandr Usyk.

And taking on Watford native, Joshua this weekend at Wembley in a huge British heavyweight title affair, Dubios appeared at a press event this weekend on home soil ahead of the pairing, with the two set to rekindle after an infamous sparring match years ago — which was the subject of much discourse this week.

Daniel Dubois slams table during press event with Anthony Joshua

“I need to retain this world title,” Daniel Dubois told assembled media, as obtained by BBC. “It’s a great thing to have but I need to legitimize myself by winning this fight [against Anthony Joshua].”

“I’m on the rise, I’ve got the momentum on my side. No more words — just fighting, punches. I’m ready to fight and destroy. Destroy.”

Discussing his prior sparring session with former two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua ahead of the pairing — Dubios slammed the table with his fist after pointing to the fact that come this weekend they will be competing for real.

“It was sparring, now we’re fighting, this is different,” Daniel Dubois explained. “Move on.”

For Joshua, the 34-year-old most recently took on former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, stopping the mixed martial arts fighter with a devastating second round knockout win.

The victory came as part of a four-fight winning run for Watford puncher, Joshua, who has previously bested the trio of Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin.