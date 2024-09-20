Dana White clueless on return opponent for Conor McGregor: ‘He’s in New York and he’s training’

Amid the booking of a rematch clash between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for later this year, Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon is up in even more smoke according to UFC boss, Dana White, who claimed an opponent for the Dubliner would not be selected until his return was loctite.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, has been out of action since he headlined UFC 264 over three years ago in a trilogy rubber match against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss, Conor McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 back in June in a welterweight matchup against the above-mentioned Chandler, until a fractured toe ruled the striker from a hiatus-snapping return on just week’s notice.

And in the time since, the Missouri native has now given up on a grudge fight with Conor McGregor — albeit for the time being, booking a five round rematch fight with former undisputed titleholder, Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Images via: Getty

Dana White provides update on Conor McGregor’s return

Appearing overnight in Dublin at a press event, UFC boss, White provided an update on the future of McGregor once more — claiming that while the ex-two-weight champion is currently training, a potential return opponent has yet to be selected.

“It’s going to [be] determined when Conor (McGregor) comes back, who the opponent is,” Dana White told assembled media. “Whenever Conor is ready and he comes back. He hit me up last night when he heard that I was here. He’s in New York right now, and he is training.”

Without a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent outing came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes TKO win over former title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in his most recent venture to the welterweight limit.