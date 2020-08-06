Kevin Lee isn’t enjoying the best start to 2020. The lightweight contender tore his left ACL back in April not long after suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia back in March. At the time Lee was optimistic about the injury and was hoping to quickly return to fighting, he said.

“It used to mean being out a year. They’ve gotten better with the technology and the [physical therapy], so it might even be sooner. I don’t know.”

Unfortunately, Lee has now tore his right ACL, for which he recently underwent a second surgery. The 27-year-old will now face a much longer lay off than he had originally hoped for.

Lee broke news of another ACL injury on his Instagram earlier today.

“I hurt it while trying to recover from this one,” Lee explained. “But honestly, I’m not that discouraged about it. I feel like I’ve been on this path for a long-ass time, like last 10 years, and I’ve seen a lot of this sh*t happening. I didn’t know I was going to have it, but I knew for sure it was going to happen. I guess God wants me to have two strong knees, so when I come back, I’m going to f*ck somebody up.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

How long do you think it will be before we see Kevin Lee fight again?