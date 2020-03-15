Charles Oliveira Submits Kevin Lee – UFC Brasilia Highlights

Charles Oliveira made it seven wins in a row against Kevin Lee.
Oliveira faced Lee in the UFC Brasilia headliner in what promised to be a grappling-heavy encounter. And it certainly delivered.
Both fighters tested each other on the ground in the first two rounds in what was a back-and-forth affair. However, “Do Bronx” was able to catch Lee with a guillotine choke while the latter attempted a takedown in the third round to get the victory.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of the fight?