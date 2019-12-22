Kevin Lee Takes Shot At Colby Covington At Bernie Sanders Rally

Spread the word!













Kevin Lee has made no secret of his support for Bernie Sanders and recently got the opportunity to appear at his rally.

Lee’s last win was at UFC 244 in November when he knocked out Gregor Gillespie. President Donald Trump was in attendance with Lee shouting Bernie Sanders’ name to the camera, though he claimed it was muted.

And on Saturday, Lee gave a speech at a Las Vegas rally detailing how he met Sanders and what his first impressions were:

“A couple weeks ago I got to come to a town meeting here in Las Vegas, got to meet Bernie and right away as soon as I could see into his eyes, I could see that man was a real fighter,” Lee said (via MMA Fighting).

“A couple weeks ago, I got to come to a town meeting here in Las Vegas, got to meet Bernie. And right away, as soon as I could see into his eyes, I could see that the man was a real fighter.” –@MoTownPhenom pic.twitter.com/xXkTbhcNeu — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 22, 2019

Lee also took the opportunity to take a dig at Covington, who has made no secret of his public support of Trump. Covington fought at UFC 245 earlier this month but suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title fight.

Afterwards, he was seen sprinting out of the arena which Lee notably commented on:

“I don’t know how many people saw the fight last week. President Trump’s boy [Colby Covington] getting knocked out in the title fight,” Lee added. “We all gonna take our lumps but this man ran out the back door of T-Mobile Arena and I’m not ashamed to stand up here and say that I fought in that same arena in 2017 for my first world title and I lost it. I’m not ashamed to say that.

“But I stood up, I said my mistakes, my mama was sitting front row again, I said what I had to correct and then I’m getting ready to fight for my next one in 2020.”

Lee has no fight booked for now, but he is planning on facing Islam Makhachev with his preference being at UFC 248 which takes place April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

What do you make of Lee’s comments?