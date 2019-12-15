Colby Covington Sprints Out Of Octagon, Transported To Hospital After UFC 245

Colby Covington had no plans on staying inside the Octagon following his loss to Kamaru Usman.
The two heated rivals collided in the main event of UFC 245 on Saturday night. After a close first four rounds, it was Usman who knocked down Covington twice in the fifth round.
Usman went for the kill with referee Marc Goddard somewhat prematurely stopping the fight as Covington later got up and protested.
“Chaos” didn’t stay for the post-fight interview as he quickly sprinted out towards the back. You can see a video below:
Covington appeared to have broken his jaw during the contest and was later transported to the hospital according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter:
What did you think of the stoppage and the way Covington left the arena?
