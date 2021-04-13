Kevin Lee is hoping to take advantage of the ongoing uncertainty surround Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

The former UFC double champion is expected to face off against Poirier for the third time on July 10.

McGregor vs. Poirier III was thrown into turmoil on Monday when the Irishman publicly declared he will no longer be fighting ‘The Diamond’.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly,” McGregor wrote about Poirier on Twitter. “Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

The angry McGregor post stemmed from Poirier revealing that ‘Notorious’ did not deliver the $500,000 he pledged to The Good Fight Foundation in the build-up to UFC 257. According to Poirier he was ghosted by McGregor’s representatives after knocking out their fighter.

Former interim title challenger, Lee, is hoping to take advantage of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding McGregor vs. Poirier III. ‘The Motown Phenom took to social media to let everyone know he’d be willing to fight ‘Notorious’ on July 10.

“I can be ready by July 10th,” Lee tweeted. “Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10.”

Lee endured a terrible 2020. The lightweight contender tore his left ACL back in April not long after suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia. During the recovery process, Lee tore his right ACL, for which he underwent a second surgery and needed even more time to heal.

According to Lee, 2021 is looking somewhat brighter for him.

Although it most likely won’t be against McGregor fans can look forward to seeing him back in action later this year.

