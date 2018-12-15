Kevin Lee Offers Theory On Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Rematch

Kevin Lee offers his theory as to why the UFC could book a rematch between former champion Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The rumor about this potential fight all started earlier this month by UFC President Dana White.

This is where he stated that he thinks Poirier would be a logical next opponent for McGregor. By doing this fight, the winner would then fight the winner of a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Lee stated in a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com that he doesn’t have a problem with the fight booking. He does have a theory as to why it’s being booked which is to rebuild the former UFC champion after his recent loss. The title contender also has high praise for Poirier as he sees him as a serious competitor and not just a brawler.

Theory

“Dustin, to me, is not a serious competitor in this division. If Conor’s going to take a step backward. Fight a man he already knocked out in the first round at 145 (pounds). If he needs that steps backward to get himself feeling good again so that they can try and make some more money off him. Then that’s on him,” Lee said.



“But I put Poirier in another category. He’s in the more ‘fun fight’ category with Nate Diaz. Some of these older guys that are just out there to have fun. I’m out here chasing titles.”

McGregor and Poirier have fought before inside of the Octagon at UFC 178 in 2014. This fight saw McGregor finish Poirier by first-round TKO in a featherweight bout.