Kevin Lee isn’t a fan of Mike Perry; that’s clear after he accused “Platinum” of turning down multiple fight offers to compete against him in the UFC octagon.

But Lee thinks the UFC should take it one step further with Perry after his ongoing antics along with allegedly declining fights.

Lee is getting ready to return to the UFC octagon at UFC Vegas 35 to the welterweight division, in his second fight at 170 pounds and first MMA fight overall in about a year and a half. Coincidentally, Lee will face Perry’s last opponent, Daniel Rodriguez this weekend. Perry lost to Rodriguez by unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 2.

Lee and Perry are both looking to rebound after a string of tough losses in the octagon, but Lee thinks Perry should be punished for being inactive and not taking fights. Lee made his opinions about Perry clear during an in-depth interview with Submission Radio.

“To me, if you’re not stepping up and you don’t want to fight, then get the fuck out the way and let somebody else get in here,” Lee said about Perry. “Do what you do, but get the fuck out the way. You’re holding up some other kid’s dream that wants to be in here. So I ain’t got no respect for it.”

As of right now, Perry doesn’t have a fight lined up and his UFC future remains unclear. He has talked about his issues with cutting weight and has even alluded to a move to middleweight, despite his recent streak of losses.

Lee moves up to welterweight after losing three of his last four fights, including a loss to Rafael dos Anjos in his welterweight debut back at UFC Fight Night 152. He most recently fought against current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, losing by submission in early 2020.

Lee and Perry are two athletes with plenty left to prove, but it’ll be interesting to see what the promotion ends up doing with Perry moving forward. For now, Perry will be watching at home as Lee faces his most recent opponent at UFC Vegas 35.

Do you agree with Kevin Lee that the UFC should cut ties with Mike Perry?