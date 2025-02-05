Video – UFC veteran Kevin Lee knocked out during sparring in new leaked footage

New footage has been leaked of former interim UFC lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee being knocked out during a recent sparring session with bantamweight contender and Rizin Ff star, Magerran Gasanzade.

Lee a former interim lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, is set to make his return to mixed martial arts competition this week, recently confirming his signing with the newly-launched, GFL (Global Fight League).

And sidelined from competition since competing on home soil back in September under the Lights Out Championships banner, landing a first round rear-naked choke submission win over Brazilian foe, Thiago Oliveira.

Kevin Lee dropped with massive shot in leaked sparring footage

Training in Deerfield Beach in recent month, Lee, who is targeting a rematch fight with former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in his debut outing with the GFL — was the subject of leaked footage this afternoon on social media, which saw him dropped and knocked out by the above-mentioned, Gasanzade during a recent session.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out,” Kevin Lee posted on his official X account. “I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start showing sparring imma start showing sparrings from now on.”

Idk who posted that video or why but I’m heading right now to find out. I can only blame myself for showing mercy and pulling my knee back but it’s training so I thought let me not blast him. I see I shouldn’t have been playing around with a guy like that. Since mfs wanna start… — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 5, 2025

KEVIN WATCH OUT pic.twitter.com/jeBJxFsknL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 5, 2025

In his final Octagon victory, Lee halted the run of surging grappler, Gregor Gillespie with a thunderous opening round knockout win via high-kick at Madison Square Garden back in 2019 at UFC 244.