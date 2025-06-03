Kevin Lee Files Lawsuit Against GFL for Defamation and Extortion: ‘They Used Guys Like Me’

Kevin Lee is suing the GFL.

Last month, the Global Fight League was scheduled to hold a two-day event in California, boasting a slew of fights from some of the biggest names in MMA. Unfortunately, things fell apart after investors cut off the combat sports upstart from the corporate teat, leaving the company in limbo.

As a result, every fighter the promotion had “signed” was effectively released and told they were free to pursue other opportunities.

Many of the biggest names touted to appear under the GFL banner have done exactly that, including Kevin Lee, who makes his Professional Fighters League debut on June 20 against Gadzhi Rabadanov. But the ‘Motown Phenom’ has no intention of letting GFL off the hook.

Kevin Lee accuses the GFL of using fighters

While appearing on SiriusXM Radio’s MMA Today, Lee revealed that he is suing the GFL for defamation and extortion.

Kevin Lee is suing the GFL for defamation and extortion.



"They used guys like me and used our name in order to get out there and be a major face of the MMA promotion business and nothing ever came from it." pic.twitter.com/h8ZPbI9hyv — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) June 2, 2025

“They were supposed to be the new startup promotion, the next big thing, and I got behind them pretty strongly,” Lee said. “The talks were great, but there wasn’t any action behind it. I can’t speak too much on the situation because now we’re going through legal proceedings, and I’ll be suing them for defamation and some extortion. “They used guys like me and our names to get out there and be a major face of the MMA promotion business, and nothing ever came from it.”

Hopefully, Kevin Lee has better luck suing an MMA company than Mark Hunt did.