Former UFC Star Kevin Lee Joins PFL, Set for Semifinal Clash with Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov

The Professional Fighters League has announced that Kevin Lee will replace the injured Jay-Jay Wilson in the Lightweight Semifinal main event at the 2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals. The event will take place on Friday, June 20, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Kevin Lee in the PFL

Kevin Lee, a former UFC title challenger, will face 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov in the new main event. Although Lee did not compete in the tournament’s first round, he joins the bracket as an official alternate and remains eligible to win the 2025 PFL Lightweight title.

Kevin Lee is a professional mixed martial artist who is known for his time in the UFC’s lightweight division, where he challenged for the UFC Lightweight Championship but did not secure the title. Lee built a reputation for his wrestling ability and aggressive approach in the octagon. After his UFC tenure, he signed with the Professional Fighters League and is now set to compete in the 2025 PFL World Tournament.

The main card also features former Bellator Flyweight Champion Liz Carmouche against undefeated Elora Dana in the Women’s Flyweight Semifinal. In the Bantamweight division, Jake Hadley will face Marcirley Alves, and Mando Gutierrez will meet Justin Wetzell to determine who advances to the finals in August.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and Canada, with coverage in Europe on DAZN and streaming in 190 countries through various media partners. The tournament features brackets in eight weight classes, with 64 fighters competing for over $20 million in prize money, including a $500,000 bonus for each winner.Semifinal bouts will be contested over three five-minute rounds, and the finals will be five five-minute rounds. All fights now permit the use of elbows.