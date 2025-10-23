Kevin Holland Was Overacting, The Groin Shot Wasn’t That Bad Says Mike Mallott

ByCraig Pekios
Kevin Holland Was Overacting, The Groin Shot Wasn't That Bad Says Mike Mallott

Mike Mallott accused Kevin Holland of embellishment.

Mallott earned a big unanimous decision victory over Holland at UFC Vancouver over the weekend, scoring his third straight victory inside the Octagon and moving his record to 6-1 under the UFC banner. However, the victory came with a hint of controversy after the Canadian hit his opponent below the belt twice during the opening round.

The first incident came via an errant front kick that grazed Holland’s cup. The fight resumed after just a few moments, but things came to a halt 30 seconds later when Mallott threw a knee that appeared to catch Holland in the peninsula south of the equator.

READ MORE:  Vicious Veteran Bruno Silva Submits Hyun Sung Park in Round 3 - UFC Vancouver Highlights


Holland was ultimately able to continue fighting, but not before writhing in pain on the Octagon mat.

Discussing the incident during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mallott accused Holland of milking the second low blow, claiming that he only “brushed” Holland’s cup.

“I told the ref my knee hit his hip. I think what brushed his groin was my shin. My shin kind of brushed his cup, but the impact wasn’t to the cup. My knee hit his belt line. It was a little lower than I meant it to. You go back and watch it, I’m hitting him right on the belt line. I’m not kneeing his cup. There might have been a brush from my shin as my knee landed, which might not have felt nice.”

“I’ve been hit in the groin hard in practice, considerably harder than that, and moved on with it, had full sparring sessions. I think there was embellishment during the groin shot to draw a point out and afterwards as a little excuse like the fight slipping away.”


Holland has since offered an update on his condition, revealing that he was still suffering from the effects of the low blow two days later.

READ MORE:  Duke Roufus, Renowned MMA Coach Who Received UFC Broadcast Tribute, Dies at 55

“Man fook what ya’ll talking about bro kick a std into my d*ck my [nuts] hurt,” Holland wrote following the fight.

“My [nuts] still throbbing never thought I’d ask my mom to take me to get a ultrasound,” Holland added in a post on Monday.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria Says a Loss Will Send Islam Makhachev Back To Dagestan "Herding his sheep."

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts