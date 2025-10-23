Kevin Holland Was Overacting, The Groin Shot Wasn’t That Bad Says Mike Mallott

Mike Mallott accused Kevin Holland of embellishment.

Mallott earned a big unanimous decision victory over Holland at UFC Vancouver over the weekend, scoring his third straight victory inside the Octagon and moving his record to 6-1 under the UFC banner. However, the victory came with a hint of controversy after the Canadian hit his opponent below the belt twice during the opening round.

The first incident came via an errant front kick that grazed Holland’s cup. The fight resumed after just a few moments, but things came to a halt 30 seconds later when Mallott threw a knee that appeared to catch Holland in the peninsula south of the equator.



Holland was ultimately able to continue fighting, but not before writhing in pain on the Octagon mat.

Discussing the incident during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mallott accused Holland of milking the second low blow, claiming that he only “brushed” Holland’s cup.

“I told the ref my knee hit his hip. I think what brushed his groin was my shin. My shin kind of brushed his cup, but the impact wasn’t to the cup. My knee hit his belt line. It was a little lower than I meant it to. You go back and watch it, I’m hitting him right on the belt line. I’m not kneeing his cup. There might have been a brush from my shin as my knee landed, which might not have felt nice.” “I’ve been hit in the groin hard in practice, considerably harder than that, and moved on with it, had full sparring sessions. I think there was embellishment during the groin shot to draw a point out and afterwards as a little excuse like the fight slipping away.”



Holland has since offered an update on his condition, revealing that he was still suffering from the effects of the low blow two days later.

“Man fook what ya’ll talking about bro kick a std into my d*ck my [nuts] hurt,” Holland wrote following the fight.