Mike Malott Reveals What Kevin Holland Told Him After The Groin Shot Controversy

UFC fighter Mike Malott has revealed the conversation he had with Kevin Holland in the wake of their fight at UFC Vancouver last weekend.

On Saturday night, Mike Malott secured a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland in a bout that wound up being pretty controversial. One of the primary reasons for that was because Holland was struck with low blows on multiple occasions, leaving many to wonder whether or not more should’ve been done to punish Malott for how things played out.

While Kevin Holland is the kind of guy who will let most things go, he was certainly annoyed in the immediate aftermath of the situation – and during the fight itself, too. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Mike Malott made sure to clarify that he isn’t a dirty fighter, and would never want to be labeled as such.

Mike Malott reveals Kevin Holland conversation

“After the fight, we kind of communicated briefly backstage. I said, ‘Hey man, sorry about the groin shots. Hope you’re all right.’ He said, ‘That was cheap, man.’ I said, ‘Dude, do you think I’m trying to kick you in the groin? That’s not what I came here to do.’

“We weren’t standoffish or anything. I respect him as one of the best in the sport, a vet. I was really excited to get this fight. It seemed like the first fight in my UFC career where if you’re a casual fan you know the name Kevin Holland.”

Moving forward, all Malott can do is focus on what’s next. He’s been trying to break into the upper echelons for quite some time now and after being put in featured spots time and time again by the UFC, it may finally be time for them to push him further up the pecking order.