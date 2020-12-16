Kevin Holland has a unique reason for wanting to beat up Derek Brunson.

Holland continues to rise up the middleweight ranks following his emphatic first-round knockout of Jacare Souza at UFC 256 this past weekend.

As a result, he climbed up to No. 10 in the middleweight rankings and has now set his sights on the No. 7-ranked Brunson en route to potential title contention.

Why Brunson in particular? Holland isn’t a fan of his striking.

“I would love for it to be. I would love for it to be,” Holland told Ariel Helwani when asked if Brunson is next on his list. “If you keep speaking it, it may just happen! We’ve had a few little talks. We were supposed to be on the same card when he fought Edmen Shahbazyan. I was supposed to fight Trevin Giles.

“I was lowkey hoping his fight fell apart so I could fight him that night. Didn’t work out. I was watching him work out in the backroom. He just looks weird when he warms up, he just strikes so funny to me. I want to beat him up because I don’t like the way he strikes. It just looks awkward. It’s like a disrespect to striking. It’s sad that he’s knocked out strikers before with that weird striking.”

Brunson hasn’t responded as of yet but it’s only a matter of time until he claps back at Holland.

Do you agree with Holland about Brunson’s striking? And should that be the fight that is next for both contenders?

Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube