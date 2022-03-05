LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal results throughout the night (Sat. March 5. 2022) live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status in ‘Sin City’ — a high stakes welterweight grudge match featuring the #1 ranked former interim titleholder, Colby Covington, and the #6 rated challenger, Jorge Masvidal.

Covington, a former teammate of Masvidal at American Top Team, most recently headlined UFC 268 back in November, suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning undisputed champion, Kamaru Usman in his second defeat to the Auchi native.

For Masvidal, the two-time title challenger dropped his second career defeat to common-opponent, Usman, most recently finding himself on the receiving end of a stunning one-punch knockout defeat at UFC 261 back in April.

In the night’s co-main event, former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos draws short notice replacement, Renato Moicano on four days notice in a catchweight pairing at 160lbs.

UFC 272 Results: Covington vs. Masvidal

UFC 272 Main Card Results: (PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Catchweight (160lbs): Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC 272 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

UFC 272 Early Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass 6 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Tagur Ulanbekov

Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. L’udovit Klein

Light Heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

