UFC 272 Results: Covington vs. Masvidal

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal results throughout the night (Sat. March 5. 2022) live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taking main event status in ‘Sin City’ — a high stakes welterweight grudge match featuring the #1 ranked former interim titleholder, Colby Covington, and the #6 rated challenger, Jorge Masvidal.
Covington, a former teammate of Masvidal at American Top Team, most recently headlined UFC 268 back in November, suffering a unanimous decision loss to reigning undisputed champion, Kamaru Usman in his second defeat to the Auchi native.
For Masvidal, the two-time title challenger dropped his second career defeat to common-opponent, Usman, most recently finding himself on the receiving end of a stunning one-punch knockout defeat at UFC 261 back in April.
In the night’s co-main event, former lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos draws short notice replacement, Renato Moicano on four days notice in a catchweight pairing at 160lbs.
UFC 272 Main Card Results: (PPV 10 p.m. ET)
Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Catchweight (160lbs): Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy
UFC 272 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan
Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
UFC 272 Early Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+/ UFC Fight Pass 6 p.m. ET)
Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Tagur Ulanbekov
Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. L’udovit Klein
Light Heavyweight: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby