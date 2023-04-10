Kevin Holland delivered another UFC first during his welterweight clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio on Saturday night.

‘Trailblazer’ has become a fan-favorite in recent years for his highlight-reel knockouts and his gift for gab. He delivered both at UFC 287, scoring a massive third-round KO, but not before asking his opponent if he smelled something a little funky in the air. Near the four-minute mark of the opening round, Holland casually asked Ponzinibbio if he could smell weed. His opponent did not respond, but Holland wasn’t the only one to pick up on it.

Adding their unique brand of commentary to the contest, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and popular podcaster Joe Rogan both confirmed that they could smell the same scent that Kevin Holland clearly picked up on.

Kevin Holland Returns to His Winning Ways

Kevin Holland quickly got back to work, adding another brilliant win by way of knockout to his already impressive resume. It was a big win for ‘Trailblazer’ as he was coming off back-to-back losses against undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev and perennial contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Following the third-round finish, Holland called out the self-proclaimed BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, demanding a shot at the Miami native’s homebrew title. The callout was by no means random as it came on the heel of two separate altercations between Holland and Masvidal during UFC 287’s fight week festivities.

Unfortunately, it does not look like Holland will get his shot at ‘Gamebred’ as Masvidal announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following a decisive loss to No. 5 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns on Saturday night.

Back in the win column, Kevin Holland will likely look for a top-15 opponent next. Who would you like to see ‘Trailblazer’ matchup with when he returns to the Octagon?