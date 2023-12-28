Video – UFC star Kevin Holland shows off Hilarious Ian Garry ‘Wagged’ T-Shirt during recent training session

Kevin Holland is gearing up for a return to the Octagon at UFC 299 in March.

‘Trailblazer’ will welcome former Bellator MMA standout Michael ‘Venom’ Page to the UFC when the promotion returns to Kaseya Arena in sunny Miami, Florida. Offering fans a glimpse into his training camp, Holland showed off his training attire which featured a t-shirt brandishing a headshot of rising Irish contender Ian Garry with the word ‘Wagged’ underneath.

Kevin Holland rocking a ‘WAGGED’ Ian Garry shirt in training today 👀



pic.twitter.com/qHT5AKrH0g — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) December 28, 2023

In July, Garry came under fire when he started selling t-shirts featuring the mugshot of his originally scheduled UFC 292 opponent, Geoff Neal.

Kevin Holland and other UFC Fighters continue to pour it on Ian Garry

Since then, ‘The Future’ has been lambasted by fans and fighters alike, most of it surrounding his unconventional marriage to Layla Anna-Lee. 14 years older than Garry, Anna-Lee wrote a book more than a decade ago entitled How to Be a WAG. Described by Garry and his wife as satire, the 11-page publication offered advice to older women looking to date young athletes and celebrities.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland went straight for the jugular, calling Anna-Lee a “succubus” and “predator” in a series of scathing videos on social media. Multiple fighters have since jumped on the bandwagon, including Colby Covington and, of course, Kevin Holland.

Garry was scheduled to appear at the promotion’s final pay-per-view of 2023, but he withdrew hours before the event due to pneumonia. However, many questioned the timing of his withdrawal given all the backlash he had endured over the weeks leading up to his clash with Vicente Luque.

The Irishman is expected to return at UFC 298 in February against the man he was set to scrap with in August, Geoff Neal.