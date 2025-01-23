Ex-UFC star shreds Kevin Holland after submission loss: ‘He will never be a champion, I promise you’

ByRoss Markey
Kevin Holland’s most recent loss at UFC 311 last weekend has solidified the idea in the mind of former Octagon gold holder, T.J. Dillashaw, that the Riverside native has not got what it takes to never touch gold in the promotion.

Holland, who returned to action last weekend at UFC 311 in California, dropped a dominant opening round rear-naked choke submission loss against former two-weight ONE Championship titleholder, Reinier de Ridder.

The defeat came as Kevin Holland’s second consecutively, having previously dropped an opening round corner’s stoppage TKO loss against Georgian contender, Roman Dolidze at UFC 307 last October in Salt Lake City.

T.J. Dillashaw claims Kevin Holland will never win a UFC title

And dropping from the top-15 in the middleweight rankings, Holland’s credentials were called into further question by former two-time bantamweight kingpin, Dillashaw, who confidently claimed the Californian had no chance of ever winning a championship in the UFC.

“The post you guys put out there about him not caring about being a UFC champion, ‘There’s too much politics in it’,” T.J. Dillashaw said on the JAXXON Podcast. “Alright, dude, that’s just an excuse because you’ll never be a champion. “He’s (Kevin Holland) a very entertaining fighter, he talks a lot, but he will never be a champion. I promise you that.

“It’s the truth, he’s got some holes in his game, and we see it here. Are you going to be a champion if you don’t care? No, you need to obsess about it every day of your life. You need to be OCD about training, about being the best and not losing one practice. He’s talking about bringing training partners in and going home and smoking. Just sitting here and listening to him talk and watching him on TV, he doesn’t have the mindset for it, he’s just happy to be on TV.”

