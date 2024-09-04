From No-Rules Brawls to Combat: Ken Shamrock on the Evolution of MMA

Ken Shamrock discusses the evolution of MMA over the past 30 years. The US-born Shamrock has been there since the very beginning as he was competing in mixed rules combat even before the UFC began, and then competed in the very first UFC event.

Ken Shamrock on the Evolution of MMA

The early UFC events were brutal. No rules, no gloves, no weight classes, and no time limits. The sport was quickly outlawed. Fighters often engaged in brutal exchanges with few restrictions, such as prohibitions against biting and groin shots.

In Japan, Pancrase was the mixed rules form of combat and it was an extension of professional wrestling, but real grappling, rather than street toughs that the UFC was promoting. Pancrase used catch wrestling style shoots and open hand strikes.

Over time, the UFC implemented more rules and regulations and became recognized as a real sport by athletic commissions. Pancrase would change its rules to be MMA rather than catch wrestling.

Speaking in an interview, MMA pioneer and legend Ken Shamrock explained:

“Back then, it was very much a street fight with basically no rules. Like we just discussed, there were no weight classes, no biting, no groin shots. I watched a fight where a guy punched Joe Son in the groin three times, and Joe Son had to quit. Even though that was illegal, the other guy still won because Joe Son couldn’t continue. So obviously, looking at it now, it’s organized, sanctioned, and there’s safety involved to some extent. It’s still fighting, but it’s much more professional.”

Not only the fights themselves, but the training is entirely different also. Ken Shamrock continued:

“It would involve being more educated about your opponent and adapting to new training conditions. Back in the day, conditioning was about enduring long, continuous fights without rounds. Today, fighters can go hard, rest for a minute, and then go again. Conditioning now is more about handling explosive bursts and recovery between rounds.”

Joe Rogan admitted that some of the early pioneers of MMA would still do well in today’s competition, such as Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie. Shamrock appreciated the compliment: