Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jacare Souza Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. May 12, 2018) UFC 224 pay-per-view (PPV), top-ranked UFC middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza went to war.

Gastelum came into the fight fresh off a first-round knockout victory over former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in Shanghai this past November. Prior to that, he suffered his first loss after a three-fight win streak to Chris Weidman via third-round submission the previous July. A win over Souza after downing a recent 185-pound champion in Bisping would’ve put the former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner right in championship contention.

Souza entered the Octagon after knocking out Derek Brunson in stunning fashion in the first round of their meeting this past January. Prior to that he also had a win streak snapped, this one by current 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker (before he became champion).

If Souza had been able to stop the hype train of Gastelum, fresh off his knockout win over Bisping, he himself could be looking at a shot at middleweight gold.

Early on Gastelum was able to land some nice shots before getting taken down and maneuvered on the ground. Souza came close to getting an armbar to end the round, but Gastelum was able to escape just as the bell rang.

For the remaining two rounds, a striking battle mostly consumed the bout, with the exception of a few moments of Souza getting it to the ground. Mostly, Gastelum got the better of the striking exchanges, and the judges saw it that way as well after awarding him the split decision win.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here below: