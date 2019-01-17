Kelvin Gastelum Met With Backlash After Dissing Tyron Woodley

Kelvin Gastelum received a significant backlash after he dissed UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and caught some heat from Ben Askren. Robert Whittaker is expected to defend the UFC middleweight title against Gastelum in the headliner of UFC 234.

While preparing for this fight, the title challenger caught wind of the news that Woodley is interested in making a weight class change. It came when Woodley hinted of a move up to the middleweight division in the near future.



“Wipe out the division clean at welterweight and go up there and either beat (Kelvin) Gastelum up again or take out Robert Whittaker. They are both welterweights anyways. They just don’t know how to cut weight.”

Gastelum and Woodley have some history as the champion beat him via split decision to back in 2015. This led to Gastelum telling Woodley that he wouldn’t be at his level at middleweight.



“Haha @TWooodley has never wanted this smoke after we fought the 1st time! He can’t compete at MW.”

“Funky” Joins In

This led to Woodley’s teammate and friend, Ben Askren, firing back at him by saying that he needs to get real.



“Hey fat boy he beat you with a broken foot and you didn’t come within 10lbs of making weight. I love me some trash talk, but you should get real.”

Moving along to MMA manager Abe Kawa, who told the title contender that he would have no chance against Woodley at 185-pounds.



“Woodley best you when you weighed in at middle weight. Imagine when he doesn’t have to cut.”

“Do you laught at the fact that hours prior weigh ins , I was in an emergency hospital bed with doctors filling me with iv fluids!? My mother crying, thinking I’m going to die? …Still went to weigh ins ! Still fought to a split dec! And forever ridiculed.”