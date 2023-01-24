Kelvin Gastelum-Chris Curtis fight booked for UFC 287

Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis are scheduled for a middleweight fight on April 8 at UFC 287. The fight was originally reported by Alex Behunin.

Gastelum(16-8-1 NC) is looking to bounce back from back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. He was originally slated to headline the first event of the year against Nassourdine Imavov but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a mouth injury. Since competing for the interim middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in 2019, Gastelum has gone 1-5 in his last six fights. Now, the former middleweight title contender is booked to compete in his first fight of 2023.

Curtis (30-9) last competed at UFC 282, where he secured a second-round knockout over Joaquin Buckley. He’s 9-1 in his last 10 fights. He has UFC wins over Buckley, Rodolfo Vieira, Brendan Allen, and Phil Hawes. The No.14 middleweight will be looking for a better spot in the rankings with a win over No.13 Gastelum.

The location and venue of the April pay-per-view has not been announced by the UFC.