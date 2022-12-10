Chris Curtis finishes Joaquin Buckley with brutal second round ground KO – UFC 282 Highlights

Rebounding from his first Octagon loss earlier this year, middleweight division favorite, Chris Curtis turns in another stunning knockout win — this time flattening fellow finishing ace, Joaquin Buckley with a brutal second round slew of ground strikes on the preliminary card of UFC 282.

Curtis, who suffered a unanimous decision loss to recent UFC Orlando feature, Jack Hermansson back in July of this year, was tasked with returning to winning ways against Buckley tonight — having previously landed back-to-back UFC wins over Phil Hawes, Brendan Allen, and Rodolfo Vieira.

Moving with offense coming his way from Buckley in the center of the Octagon during a second round exchange, Curtis managed to absorb a left high-kick attempt from the former — firing home himself with a counter straight left, dropping Buckley.

Immediately raining down with a series of heavy ground strikes, Curtis forced the issue and landed a second round ground strikes KO win against Buckley — landing his fourth win under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion.

Below, catch the highlights from Chris Curtis’ KO win against Joaquin Buckley