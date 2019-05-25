Undefeated Prospect Kayla Harrison Returns At PFL 15

Spread the word!













Kayla Harrison returns under the PFL banner as she is slated to fight in the co-main event of the upcoming PFL 15 event.

She will take on Morgan Frier (4-2) in a lightweight bout. Also on tap for the event is Magomed Magomedkerimov (24-5) vs. Chris Curtis (21-5) in the welterweight main event.

A lightweight bout between Sarah Kaufman (21-4, 1 NC) and Roberta Samad (5-1), as well as a welterweight bout between Ray Cooper III (18-6) and John Howard (27-15-1), has been added to the card.

ESPN was first to report the news. The action takes place on July 11 at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J and will air live on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The 2019 PFL postseason playoff qualification and seeding will be set following the July 11 show.

Harrison remained undefeated as a pro-MMA fighter when she picked up a win over Larissa Pacheco at PFL 12 by decision. She is the only two-time Olympic gold medalist in the history of U.S. judo. On the flip side, Frier is coming off a first-round submission loss to Kaufman.

Magomedkerimov is the current PFL 2018 champion after winning last season’s tournament and the million dollar prize. In the opener of this year’s regular season, he scored a first-round guillotine choke submission of Howard at PFL 12.

Meanwhile, Curtis beat Andre Fialho by third-round TKO at PFL 12. The veteran returned after taking a break with a win on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series last year, where he was not offered a UFC contract.