PFL 2019 Week 2 Results

The PFL 2019 season rolls on tonight (Thurs. May 23, 2019) from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
Some the promotions top talent will be on display this evening as the Lightweights and featherweights begin their journey towards a million dollar payday.
Click here for PFL 2019 week one results.
As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from PFL’s 2019 season.
ESPN 2 Prelims – 6:30pm (est)
Steven Siler vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
- Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)
Damon Jackson vs. Movlid Khaibulaev
- Movlid Khaibulaev defeats Damon Jackson via KO (Flying Knee) at 10 seconds of round one
Luis Rafael vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Luis Rafael defeats Jeremy Kennedy via KO (Punch) at 23 seconds of round one
Natan Schulte vs. Yincang Bao
ESPN+ Main Card – 9:00pm (est)
Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov
Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun
Akhmet Aliev vs. Carlao Silva
Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties
Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews
Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin
