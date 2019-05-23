PFL 2019 Week 2 Results

Spread the word!













The PFL 2019 season rolls on tonight (Thurs. May 23, 2019) from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Some the promotions top talent will be on display this evening as the Lightweights and featherweights begin their journey towards a million dollar payday.

Click here for PFL 2019 week one results.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from PFL’s 2019 season.

ESPN 2 Prelims – 6:30pm (est)

Steven Siler vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Damon Jackson vs. Movlid Khaibulaev

Movlid Khaibulaev defeats Damon Jackson via KO (Flying Knee) at 10 seconds of round one

Luis Rafael vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Luis Rafael defeats Jeremy Kennedy via KO (Punch) at 23 seconds of round one

Natan Schulte vs. Yincang Bao

ESPN+ Main Card – 9:00pm (est)

Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov

Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun

Akhmet Aliev vs. Carlao Silva

Andre Harrison vs. Peter Petties

Chris Wade vs. Nate Andrews

Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin