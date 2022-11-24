Kayla Harrison questions the career resume of Cris Cyborg: ‘Who has she beat? What are we talking about?’

Ahead of her weekend PFL (Professional Fighters League) Championship lightweight tournament finale return against Larissa Pacheco, undefeated Olympian, Kayla Harrison has questioned who Bellator MMA featherweight titleholder, Cris Cyborg has actually defeated over the course of her decorated career – calling into question her career resume.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist Judoka, is slated to headline a PFL 10 in a finale trilogy fight against Pacheco, having twice handed unanimous decision losses to the latter.

Attempting to land her third lightweight tournament victory under the banner of the PFL, Kayla Harrison has secured victories over Marina Mokhnatkina, Kaitlin Young, as well as Marinta Jindrova this year, ahead of her weekend finale fight against Pacheco.

Forever linked with an eventual transition to the UFC in pursuit of a fight with former American Top Team training partner, featherweight and bantamweight best, Amanda Nunes, Harrison has also been linked to a fight with the decorated, Cyborg in the future – upon the completion of both their contractual obligations with the PFL and Bellator, respectively.

Kayla Harrison doubts the career resume of sport icon, Cris Cyborg

Commenting on a potential fight with Cyborg, Harrison called into the question the career resume of the Curitiba veteran, asking whom the former has beaten that she has not.



“Who has like a crazy awesome [resume]… like Amanda [Nunes], okay?” Kayla Harrison told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Amanda beat Ronda [Rousey] when Ronda was hot sh*t. Amanda beat Valentina [Shevchenko], Amanda beat [Cris] Cyborg. She beat all of these – like Cyborg, what are we talking about?”

Who has she [Cris Cyborg] beat that I haven’t beat that’s like, ‘Oh my God. She beat that person’? That was 100 years ago [that she beat Gina Carano].” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Expected to make her return to professional boxing in an end-of-year walk to the squared circle, Cyborg is slated to fight Gabrielle Holloway on December 10. in Omaha.