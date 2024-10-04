‘Uncrowned Queen’ Kayla Harrison Fires Shots at Julianna Pena and Ketlen Vieira in Fiery UFC 307 Press Conference

At the UFC 307 press conference, the top-ranked athletes Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena had a heated exchange, with Harrison making it clear she plans to dominate the bantamweight division. Although Harrison is set to face Ketlen Vieira, of Brazil, and Pena will fight Raquel Pennington for the title, their back-and-forth implied at a likely rivalry in the future.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic judo medalist and consecutive PFL lightweight titleholder, stated that she’s on an unstoppable path to the UFC bantamweight title, no matter who currently holds it. She downplayed Pena’s UFC experience by highlighting her own 17-1 record compared to Pena’s 10-5. Pena shot back, criticizing the quality of Harrison’s past opponents.

Harrison responded:

“I have more finishes than Julianna has wins. I don’t know what she’s talking about. She better slow down … It doesn’t matter. It’s only a matter of time. I’m the uncrowned queen. First Saturday night, I smash Ketlen and then I come for my title. Enjoy it while you can ladies … [I] just got here? I won two Olympic gold medals. You started your career in 2009 and you’re 10-5. I started in 2018 and I’m 17-1.”

Kayla Harrison

Julianna Pena

The Venezuelan Vixen’ Julianna Pena is best known for her stunning submission win over Amanda Nunes in December 2021, which earned her the bantamweight title, which she would later lose to the ‘Lioness.’ She is now set to fight Raquel Pennington at UFC 307 for the bantamweight title, marking her return to the octagon after more than two years.

Pena said:

“I know violence. Kayla Harrison just got here to the scene… As far as I’m concerned, the last time she faced a Brazilian, she came running into the UFC … It’s easy to be 17-1 when you’re fighting freaking tomato cans.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Ketlen Vieira

Vieira who is actually fighting Harrison at UFC 307, also voiced frustration about Harrison’s quick rise in the UFC, feeling it was an unfair “line skip.” Harrison, however, welcomed all challengers, showing confidence and a readiness to face anyone in the division.

Throughout her UFC career, Vieira, who holds a blackbelt in both Jiu Jitsu and Judo, has faced several high-profile opponents, including a significant victory over former champion Miesha Tate in November 2021. However, she also faced setbacks, including losses to Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington.

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 307

The Brazilian athlete said:

“Listen, it’s going to be really hard looking at your ugly face for me. It’s going to be OK when you look in the mirror … “ All of a sudden you come out here and you skip the line. Actually I had a loss then and I had a loss to Raquel Pennington, somebody active, the current champion, somebody I admire a lot and someone I mirror myself and my game and the way I behave myself [after]. Because I think coming here and actually being a champion is more than just coming here and saying a lot of bologna.”

Kayla Harrison concluded with: