Women’s UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison clapped back at “Triple C” Henry Cejudo after he remarked on an episode of his podcast Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry that the UFC currently has no U.S. champions.

Henry said:

“There’s no American male champion right now. When has there not been a champion coming out of the U.S.? Granted, a lot of fighters train in the U.S., but as of right now, the U.S. has no champion. What does that tell you, Kamaru? That the world is just worldwide, dude.

This is a sport that knows no cultural, language, or educational barriers. As long as you’re blessed with two feet, you can train – and you can definitely try.”

Henry may have been implying that female American champions aren’t held in the same regard as their male counterparts.

Responding on Twitter, Kayla Harrison fired back:

“You know Henry don’t like to say my name.”

Olympic Gold to MMA Glory: The Parallel Paths of Henry Cejudo and Kayla Harrison

Both Henry Cejudo and Kayla Harrison share similar backgrounds, having each won Olympic gold. Henry earned a gold medal in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, while Kayla Harrison made history as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in judo—claiming titles at the 2012 London Games and again in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Both transitioned into MMA with early success. Henry went undefeated in his first ten bouts, which earned him a title shot against UFC legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. He lost that fight via first-round TKO due to body knees. After a split decision loss to Joseph Benavidez in his next outing, Henry worked his way back to a title shot – this time winning a controversial split decision over Johnson. He went on to secure his legacy by capturing both the UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight titles.

Following her Olympic success, Kayla Harrison became a dominant force in the PFL, winning 15 straight fights in dominant fashion. During this run, she also claimed victory in the PFL’s $1 million tournament twice. Her only career loss came by decision to Larissa Pacheco – an opponent she had previously beaten twice. Since joining the UFC, Harrison has quickly endeared herself to fans with her dominant performances and charismatic sense of humor. With the possibility of Amanda Nunes coming out of retirement to fight Kayla, her title reign may be one for the ages.