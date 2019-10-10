Kayla Harrison Inks Long-Term Extension With PFL

Spread the word!













Kayla Harrison is already a staple in the legacy of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), but now she’ll be sticking around even longer. MMA Fighting reports that the two-time Olympic Gold medalist has signed an extension with the PFL.

Exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The former judoka holds a perfect 5-0 record in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, all but one of those victories coming by way of a stoppage. She will return to the cage this Friday at PFL 7 where she faces off against Genah Fabian in the semifinals of the lightweight playoffs.

The eventual winner of the tournament will take home the $1 million grand prize. Harrison has drawn comparisons to her former U.S. Olympic teammate Ronda Rousey given her background and early dominance. Of course, Rousey ran into problems when she faced a high-level striker with takedown defense in the form of Holly Holm, thus resulting in her first-ever defeat.

Harrison has not yet faced a striker of Holm’s caliber, but welcomes the challenge, having thrown out the offer to fight Cris Cyborg on several occasions. Of course, that fight would have to take place much further down the line, as Harrison has just extended her stay with PFL, and Cyborg has signed on with Bellator MMA for the alleged biggest contract in women’s MMA history.

What do you think about Harrison inking a new long-term deal with the PFL?