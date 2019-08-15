Kayla Harrison Welcomes Cris Cyborg Fight As PFL Open Talks

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg won’t have any shortage of suitors as the Professional Fight League (PFL) is one of many interested promotions.

As per UFC president Dana White, Cyborg has been released and is free to join any other promotion. There are certainly options aplenty from Bellator, ONE Championship and more.

The PFL is also interested and according to president Ray Sefo, they are talking to her team right now:

“Absolutely, we’re interested in Cris Cyborg,” Sefo told MMA Fighting. “Cris Cyborg is a legend. She’s been around the long time and she’s been a champion for many years. A champion in different organizations. Our team is talking to her team and hopefully we can make something happen.

“She’s in a situation where she’s shopping right now. She’s probably talking to Bellator, ONE FC and so on, so we’ll see. For her, I would love to sign her but we’ll just have to wait and see how that all pans out.”

The PFL is a particularly interesting move as they can offer Cyborg a fight with unbeaten Olympic gold-winning judoka Kayla Harrison. And it can also be at lightweight for a change.

Harrison has made no secret of her desire to face Cyborg as she welcomed her to the promotion:

“Absolutely. Come on down, Cris,” Harrison said. “It would be great. Listen, whether or not she loses to Amanda [Nunes], she’s still one of the greatest and to be the greatest, you’ve got to beat one of the greatest. So I’m happy to take that fight on, I’m happy to climb that mountain and take on that challenge.

“Right now, I’m going to focus on winning this season and hopefully Cris decides to slide on over to the PFL.”

Who do you think Cyborg will eventually sign with?



