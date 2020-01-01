Kayla Harrison Calls PFL Title ‘Her Fourth Kid’

Spread the word!













PFL women’s lightweight Kayla Harrison continues to rack up the gold.

Harrison won the title following a dominant unanimous decision victory over Larissa Pacheco in the PFL Finals on New Year’s Eve. It now goes along with her other career achievements which include two Olympic gold medals in judo as well as a judo world championship.

That is why she is viewing her PFL title as her fourth kid:

“Well, I won two Olympic gold medals so those are my first two kids,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “I have a championship gold medal, so that’s maybe my third baby, so this is maybe my fourth kid.”

Having already claimed to be the highest-paid female fighter in the sport, Harrison also walked away with a check for $1 million for her efforts.

Given everything that led to this point, she is satisfied with the results:

“It’s the end of the year, I learned a lot about myself in this fight, I learned a lot about fighting in this fight, and I also got a beautiful payday and live a truly blessed life,” Harrison added. “More important than anything is I got to touch gold again and got to taste gold and become a world champion again.

“It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t necessarily, pretty but life is not always pretty and I’m happy with the result.”

