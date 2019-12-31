PFL 10 Results: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with PFL 10 results throughout tonight (Tues. December 31, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event of the night, Kayla Harrison takes on Larissa Pacheco for the women’s lightweight championship. The featured bout is accompanied by several other title fights at welterweight, heavyweight, lightweight, featherweight, and light heavyweight. Winners will all receive $1 million in prize money to go with their gold belts.

Before the championship action gets underway, a featherweight contest between David Alex Valente and Brendan Loughnane will kick off the night on the preliminary card. The prelims kick off on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET, while the main card can be seen on ESPN 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

PFL 10 Results

Main Card (ESPN 2, 7 p.m. ET)

Women’s lightweight championship: Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison Welterweight championship: Ray Cooper III vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. David Michaud Heavyweight championship: Jared Rosholt vs. Ali Isaev

Jared Rosholt vs. Ali Isaev Lightweight championship: Loik Radzhabov vs. Natan Schulte

Loik Radzhabov vs. Natan Schulte Featherweight championship: Alex Gilpin vs. Lance Palmer

Alex Gilpin vs. Lance Palmer Light heavyweight championship: Emiliano Sordi def. Jordan Johnson via R1 TKO (punches, 2:01)

Preliminary card/Pre-show (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Brendan Loughnane def. David Alex Valente via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

