Mike Tyson’s Pain-Fueled Revenge: Why He Slapped Jake Paul Before Their Showdown

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has explained why he slapped Jake Paul during their face-off at the weigh-ins last night.

In case you haven’t heard, Mike Tyson will battle Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium tonight in a blockbuster boxing encounter. It will be streamed across the globe on Netflix, with the expectation being that millions around the world will tune in to see who wins between the YouTuber and the former boxing world champion.

In the last few weeks, the anticipation has been building dramatically as we get closer and closer to fight night. Now, we’re mere hours away from the two men making the walk, and things kicked up a gear during the weigh-ins for the contest last night.

In the heat of battle, Mike Tyson made the decision to slap Jake Paul in the face. Nobody could quite believe what they were seeing, but Jake brushed it off before coming back at Tyson with a pretty angry rant.

Now, in a brief interview, Tyson has revealed what was going through his mind when he decided to slap ‘The Problem Child’.

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

—

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

Mike Tyson talks about slapping Jake Paul

“I was in my socks and he had on shoes,” Tyson told The Post moments after the weigh-in. “He stepped on my toe because he is a f–king a–hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose.

“I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate.”

A representative of Tyson told The Post: “Jake has been poking the bear the whole time. Mike slapped the s–t out of him.” Quotes via New York Post

Mike Tyson is a warrior at heart and, in his own words, a natural-born killer. Get ready, folks, because we could be in for something pretty strange tonight.