Karolina Kowalkiewicz lands decision win over Silvana Gomez Juarez following scorecard confusion – UFC 281 Highlights

Former UFC strawweight championship challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz scores her second consecutive victory tonight on the preliminary card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden — clinching a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win over Silvana Gomez Juarez, despite some scorecard confusion.

Kowalkiewicz, a former KSW flyweight champion, managed to do some good work on the back of Argentina native, Gomez Juarez in the opening frame, however, was unable to secure a rear-naked choke after some considerable hand fighting.

Sharing a tight and tenuous second frame in the Octagon, Polish fan favorite, Kowalkiewicz managed to pull away, however, scoring the third and final round.

Awaiting the official judging announcement from veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer, both Kowalkiewicz, and Gomez Juarez were made to wait some considerable time, as a NYSAC (New York State Atheltic Commissioner) entered the Octagon and appeared to alter a mistaken scorecard, before Kowalkiewicz emerged victorious.

Below, catch the highlights from Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s decision victory at UFC 281