A UFC superfight down the line between champions Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya may not be far-fetched after all.

Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards next for his latest welterweight title defense in 2022. He’s coming off of another win over his rival, Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Adesanya will face Robert Whittaker in a title rematch at UFC 271. If he’s able to beat Whittaker again, the title picture at 185 pounds is a bit uncertain.

Adesanya and Usman are friends and have both publically squashed the possibility of fighting one another. But, a hypothetical matchup between the two could be one of the most high-level championship fights in UFC history.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, manager Ali Abdelaziz explained why a Usman vs. Adesanya fight isn’t out of the discussion.

Ali Abdelaziz Wants To See Kamaru Usman Vs. Israel Adesanya Happen

“The next victim is Leon Edwards,” Abdelaziz said. “Great fighter but he will get finished under three rounds. Fact. It’s gonna happen. The welterweight division in the UFC right now is very interesting. Kamaru is gonna beat him. I want him to beat Leon Edwards and then I want him to go fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.”

“I think there is enough money for these two guys that (they) would fight. I want to see this fight now. I think fans want it, I want it. I think these two men need to call each other.” (h/t MMAFighting)

The two UFC champions haven’t brought up a hypothetical matchup in recent months, but Usman recently alluded to a past consideration to move up to light heavyweight and challenge Jan Blachowicz.

While it’s unlikely that these two friends will compete against each other anytime soon, Usman’s management doesn’t think it’s out of the question of happening in the future.

Do you think we’ll ever see Kamaru Usman vs. Israel Adesanya?

