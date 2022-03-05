Kamaru Usman says he has no interest in fighting Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ has been carving out a successful boxing career for himself and is currently 5-0 as a professional.

Paul is yet to face anyone with a background in boxing or striking but does have two high-profile names on his record in Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

The 25-year-old is currently looking for his next opponent and Usman has ruled himself out of the Jake Paul sweepstakes.

“What? Boo this man one time [Usman points at the fan who asked the question about fighting Paul],” Usman said ahead of UFC 272. “Listen, listen, if we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight a real fight. I’m gonna answer you’re question if we’re gonna fight, we’re gonna fight a real fighter. A real fighter.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Kamaru Usman Wants To Box Canelo

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been loudly campaigning for a crossover fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who is the biggest star in boxing.

Alvarez refused to rule out fighting Usman down the line but said he must first secure his boxing legacy.

He’ll attempt to do that when he squares off against light-heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After that, Canelo is expected to take on Gennady Golovkin in an eagerly anticipated trilogy bout before potentially fighting Ilunga Makabu or John Ryder in December.

Despite this, Usman is confident that he will fight and beat Canelo in September. The UFC welterweight king is currently healing up after undergoing hand surgery but is expected to return to the Octagon this summer to face Leon Edwards.

“In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world,” Usman told TMZ Sports. “July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.”

