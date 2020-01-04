Kamaru Usman Warns Conor McGregor After Title Aspiration Comments

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has heard Conor McGregor’s comments regarding his aspirations of winning gold at 170 pounds.

The MacLife released an interview with “The Notorious” ahead of his return at UFC 246. During the conversation, McGregor noted he is eying the UFC’s welterweight title, and likes the sound of matchups with the likes of current champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

“I like the look of Kamaru Usman, I like the look of Colby (Covington),” McGregor said. “I’m open to it all at 170. … I want the gold. I’m after the gold – 155, 170, they’re the belts I am chasing now.”

Now, Usman has taken to Twitter to offer his response to McGregor’s comments, warning the Irishman about turning his dreams into a nightmare really fast.

“My man @TheNotoriousMMA please just go in there and take your L from cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast.”

Before McGregor can think about any title fights, however, he’ll have to get through his next opponent, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. They’ll headline the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) on January 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at welterweight.

