Conor McGregor Chasing Welterweight Gold, Eyes Usman & Covington Matchups

Conor McGregor is still going after the UFC lightweight title, as he still has unfinished business with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, that isn’t the only division McGregor is focused on at the moment. Speaking to The Mac Life, McGregor said he also has his eyes on the UFC’s welterweight division at the moment, in addition to the 155-pound class. In particular, he likes the sound of potential matchups with the likes of current champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Colby Covington. (H/T The Score MMA)

“I like the look of Kamaru Usman, I like the look of Colby (Covington),” McGregor said. “I’m open to it all at 170. … I want the gold. I’m after the gold – 155, 170, they’re the belts I am chasing now.”

Of course, McGregor still has unfinished business with Nurmagomedov. He’ll face Donald Cerrone on January 18 in a welterweight bout. However, if he wins, UFC president Dana White has suggested McGregor will fight for the lightweight title next. White described the matchup as a lightweight bout in which neither man is cutting weight.

“Everyone wants it. The boss wants it, Dana wants it, we all want it,” McGregor said. “He can run, but he cannot hide. So I look forward to it.”

What do you think about McGregor’s title aspirations at 170 pounds?