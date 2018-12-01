Kamaru Usman vs. Rafael Dos Anjos Full Fight Video Highlights

Top welterweights Kamaru Usman and Rafael dos Anjos faced off in the main event of tonight’s (Fri., November 30, 2018) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Finale from The Pearl at The Palms Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The No. 5-ranked Usman was looking to continue gaining momentum following a win over former title contender Demian Maia. No. 3-ranked Dos Anjos needed a win to rebound from a loss to Colby Covington for the interim title last June.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ showed why he should be among the very top welterweights in the world with a dominant performance over the former lightweight champion. Outside of a huge upkick and a second-round kimura that he used to return to his feet, dos Anjos exhibited little offense due to Usman’s wrestling.

The rising contender used his elite wrestling to ground dos Anjos in a grueling five-round performance. He also landed several powerful albeit wild strikes in an improving part of his game.

In the end, Usman’s relentless ground game left “RDA” bloodied and battered. He totaled 11 takedowns and 190 strikes. The victory may or may not get Usman his coveted title shot. In the meantime, watch the highlights of his biggest win here:

The up-kick from RDA lands, but Usman just ate it! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/npUIquBTEp — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018

dos Anjos goes for the kimura, but Usman rolls out then starts landing shots of his own! #TUFFinale pic.twitter.com/bAcN2VmPkT — UFC (@ufc) December 1, 2018